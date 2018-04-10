Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Fills in for Odor
Profar entered Monday's game as a replacement for the injured Rougned Odor (hamstring), Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports. He went 0-for-2 with two walks in an 8-3 loss to the Angels.
Odor left the game in the second inning with what sounds like a multiple-day absence that could lead to a stay on the disabled list. In that event, Profar will be the primary starter at second base.
