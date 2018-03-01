Manager Jeff Bannister will give Profar regular playing time this spring, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

Profar started at shortstop Wednesday and croaked an RBI double in the first inning while hitting third in the lineup. Bannister likes the way Profar is locked in at the plate so far and plans to get him out there regularly this spring, slotting him at shortstop, second base and third base.

