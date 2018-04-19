Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Goes through light workout
Profar (concussion) went through a light workout that included fielding drills prior to Wednesday's loss to the Rays, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
We expect to learn Thursday whether Profar will head to the seven-day concussion disabled list or return to play. The Rangers want to see how he responds to Wednesday's limited activity. If he's able to play, Profar should be in the lineup daily as the replacement at shortstop for the injured Elvis Andrus (elbow).
