Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Goes yard Tuesday
Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers.
Profar is hitting just .188 since the calendar flipped to May, but he's hit five extra-base hits and driven in six in that eight game stretch. With Elvis Andrus (elbow) on the 60-day disabled list, Profar will continue to see regular at-bats for the foreseeable future despite holding just a .225/.319/.363 slash line.
