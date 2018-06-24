Profar went 0-for-2 with a run scored, a stolen base and was hit by pitch three times in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Profar was hit twice in his first three at-bats, then committed the cardinal sin of stealing second base in the fourth inning while Texas was leading, 9-2. That enraged the Twins dugout, which felt stealing a base in that situation was unnecessary and violated one of baseball's countless unwritten rules. When Profar came up in the seventh inning against Addison Reed, the first two pitches buzzed inside before the third one nailed him. "I thought they were intentionally excessive," manager Jeff Banister told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "They tried to dial him up three different times. There is a difference on what they are focused on and what we are focused on." Banister defended the stolen base, saying it happened in the fourth inning when there was a lot of baseball still left to play.