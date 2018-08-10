Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.

Profar was a forgotten man at the start of the season, but Elvis Andrus' elbow injury gave him an opportunity and Profar has run with it. Since Andrus returned, Rangers manager Jeff Banister is getting Profar in the lineup most nights because he's been a threat with the bat. Thursday was his third start at first base in the last four games. The 25-year-old utility player has hit safely in his last 11 starts, going 14-for-44 with seven extra-base hits, including four home runs, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored.

