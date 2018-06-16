Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Homers, drives in two Friday
Profar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 9-5 loss to Colorado.
Profar swatted his career-high seventh home run in the first inning and is up to 37 RBI, ranking third on the roster. The one-time elite prospect, whose career was interrupted by shoulder injuries in 2014 and 2015, is hitting just .239 but his .204 ISO is a hopeful sign that the 25-year-old can still be an impact player. He's certainly delivered more power than the Rangers expected out of him when they handed him the everyday job at shortstop after placing Elvis Andrus (elbow) on the disabled list in April. Andrus is currently finishing up a rehabilitation stint and could return early next week, meaning Profar will go back to the bench.
