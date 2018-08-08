Profar went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Mariners.

Profar's fifth-inning home run gave the Rangers a cushion and enabled Bartolo Colon to rack up his 246th career win, tops among pitchers from Latin America. Profar made his 10th start at first base and has played every infield position during his career-high 100 games played in 2018. That regular playing time has unlocked the potential in his bat -- he's nearing an .800 OPS and has a .197 ISO. He's making a serious play to be a full-time starter with career highs in all major offensive categories, but will need one of the present infielders to clear an everyday spot for him in 2019. The most likely scenarios involve third baseman Adrian Beltre retiring, or perhaps handing first base to Profar, though that may be reserved for Joey Gallo next season. If neither of those happen, the Rangers may consider trading Profar while his value is at its highest.