Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Homers twice in blowout win
Profar homered twice and drove in five runs in a 3-for-5 game Wednesday against Oakland.
Profar homered in his first two at-bats, giving him homers in three consecutive at-bats going back to his home run in Tuesday's contest against Oakland. His past two games alone have raised his batting line from .231/.303/.410 to .243/.314/.460. Profar also has 18 doubles and three triples on the season, so his power production isn't just a fluke of the last two days. He's on roughly a 17-homer pace over 162 games, which will certainly play at the middle infield positions.
