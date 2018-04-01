Profar could see more time at left field following while Delino DeShields is out with a broken hand, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Ryan Rua is expected to slide from left field to center in DeShields' absence, leaving Profar to fight for playing time in left with Drew Robinson. Profar's ability to play all over the field leaves him as a strong possibility to fill in whenever a starter is injured anywhere on the diamond. Even with increased playing time, however, Profar's fantasy value will be limited. The 25-year-old has hit .229 with 12 homers and 5 steals in 206 career games.