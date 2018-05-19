Profar went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Profar hit a single in the first that scored two, and then got another RBI single in the ninth to give him 18 RBI on the year. Profar has recorded a hit in nine of this last 11 games, yet his batting average sits at an underwhelming .232. He'll continue to man the shortstop position until Elvis Andrus returns to the lineup.