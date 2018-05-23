Profar went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Manager Jeff Banister made the unusual move of having Profar hit cleanup, the first time in his career he's started a game batting fourth. The move paid off immediately as Profar took Domingo German deep in the first inning to give the Rangers an early lead. Maybe having Profar batting cleanup wasn't so unusual, as the shortstop has driven in eight runs over the last five games. That's more than a third of his RBI (23) over 44 games played. With news that Elvis Andrus (elbow) has begun to swing a bat, he could return to the lineup when his stay on the 60-day disabled list is up June 11. That leaves another 19 days for Profar as the Rangers primary shortstop.