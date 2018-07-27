Profar went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics.

Profar's playing time has taken a hit since Elvis Andrus returned from an elbow injury in June, but his versatility has kept him relevant. He's started 24 of the last 31 games and continues to revive a career that had stalled out since he first entered the majors as a 19-year-old. The 25-year-old Profar will be part of the organization's rebuild in the coming years and could be a valuable fantasy piece if he maintains his current offensive production. Profar has nine home runs and eight steals, is third on the team with 48 RBI, and has a career-high .183 ISO.

