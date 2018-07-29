Profar went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and one RBI in the 4-3 win over Houston on Sunday.

Profar has finally shown signs of the potential that was hyped up when he made his MLB debut at 19 years old in 2012. In 382 plate appearances, the 25-year-old owns a .773 OPS with 10 long balls and 52 RBI, all career highs. He's still trying to secure a starting spot every day, but his ability to play all over the field has allowed him to crack the lineup at a fairly consistent rate.