Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Launches 14th homer
Profar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.
The long ball was Profar's fourth of August and 14th of the season. Once considered the top prospect in all of baseball, Profar lost a large chunk of development time due to a shoulder injury, but he has since blossomed into a quality major leaguer and a viable fantasy option in any format. While Profar doesn't have a set spot on the diamond at this time, the Rangers have worked him into the lineup almost every day this month and should continue to do so over the remainder of the season.
