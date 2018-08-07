Profar went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Monday in the 4-3 loss to Seattle.

Profar cut the deficit to two in the seventh inning with a double to left field, but the Rangers would ultimately lose in extra innings. The 25-year-old has already surpassed his season highs in homers (11), RBI (57) and stolen bases (9) through 98 games in 2018. Profar's 1.7 WAR is also well above what he's posted throughout his previous four years in the big leagues.