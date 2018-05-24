Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Not in Thursday's lineup
Profar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Profar went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Yankees and now has driven in 11 runs over Texas' last six games. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the Rangers on Thursday.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks in three Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks in three against White Sox•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Reaches base three times Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Career-high three RBI Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco and these Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...