Profar (concussion) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Profar will sit out the series finale as he remains in concussion protocol for the second straight day. The 25-year-old suffered the injury during Monday's game and will have more time to rest with the club receiving a scheduled off day Thursday. Looking ahead, the Rangers are hopeful that Profar won't require any time on the disabled list but expect a concrete answer on his availability prior to Friday's series opener against Seattle.