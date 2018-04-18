Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Profar (concussion) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Profar will sit out the series finale as he remains in concussion protocol for the second straight day. The 25-year-old suffered the injury during Monday's game and will have more time to rest with the club receiving a scheduled off day Thursday. Looking ahead, the Rangers are hopeful that Profar won't require any time on the disabled list but expect a concrete answer on his availability prior to Friday's series opener against Seattle.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Diagnosed with mild concussion, could avoid DL•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Under concussion protocol•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Pulled from Monday's game•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Two hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Fills in for Odor•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.