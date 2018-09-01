Profar went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.

He'll finish up August hitting .278 (25-for-90) on the month with four homers, two steals, 14 runs and 15 RBI in 25 games. Profar was able to stay mostly healthy this season for the first time in his career, and the result has been a solid campaign for the 25-year-old, and a stat line that will look even better if he can finish it off with a big September.