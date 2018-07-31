Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Profar is not in the lineup against Arizona on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Profar will receive a breather after starting eight of the past 10 games. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against Baltimore.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks two hits•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks in two Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Clubs ninth homer•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Reaches base three times Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in two•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Starts at first base Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...