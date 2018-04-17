Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Pulled from Monday's game
Profar left Monday's game against the Rays with what appeared to be a lower body injury, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Profar was hit by a baserunner while trying to turn a double play. Following Profar's departure, Drew Robinson entered the game to play shortstop. Until further notice, consider Profar to be day-to-day, although more information should become available after the team examines him further.
