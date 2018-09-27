Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Reaches 20 homers
Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.
Profar launched his 20th homer, putting a nice cap on what has been his best season to date. After several years of unfulfilled promise, including injuries, Profar is approaching 600 plate appearances in 2018. He's mostly pieced together his at-bats at various infield positions, serving as an injury replacement for shortstop Elvis Andrus and third baseman Adrian Beltre. He also got ample time at first base. It's unclear at which position Profar ends up in 2019, but the Rangers will want the arbitration-eligible infielder back.
