Profar went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-5 win over Boston.

Profar has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with five extra-base hits and a .385 on-base percentage over his last six games. He's never been a big OBP guy, but is at career-high levels in OBP (.350) and BB% (14.0 percent) over the first month of the season. With recent news that Elvis Andrus (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, Profar has a line on regular at-bats through the beginning of June.