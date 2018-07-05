Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Reaches base three times Wednesday
Profar went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.
Profar was also hit by pitch in his first plate appearance, as he reached base three times in the extra-inning affair. The 25-year-old is hitting .381 (8-for-21) over his last five games with three doubles, four RBI and six runs scored in that span. He's also now a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts on the season after being just 5-for-11 in his career entering 2018.
