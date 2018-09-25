Profar went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Monday against the Athletics.

Profar took Felix Pena deep in the sixth inning to record his 19th home run of the season. He is ending the season with some pop, as the longball brought his homer total in September to five. While his .254/.336/.460 slashline isn't spectacular, he took a significant step forward, getting a full-season of at-bats at the major-league level for the first time in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories