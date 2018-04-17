Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Remains in concussion protocol
Profar (concussion) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Profar remains in concussion protocol after exiting Monday's game prematurely following a collision with a baserunner, so Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop while Drew Robinson shifts to second base. Consider Profar day-to-day for now; his status should be updated once he's further evaluated in the coming days.
