Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Resting in season finale
Profar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Profar had started the Rangers' last 11 games and managed just nine hits in 43 at-bats (.209), so he'll be given an early start on the offseason by taking a seat in the 2018 finale. Despite crawling to the finish line of the campaign, the 25-year-old was one of the pleasant surprises for the last-place Rangers this season. He amassed 61 extra-base hits -- including 20 home runs -- and went 10-for-10 on steal attempts while slashing .254/.336/.459 in 593 plate appearances. Profar should have a line to an everyday role with the Rangers in 2019.
