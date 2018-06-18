Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Slated for utility role
Profar is expected to transition to a utility role with Elvis Andrus (elbow) on track to return from the 60-day disabled list prior to Monday's series opener in Kansas City, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Considering Andrus has been the Rangers' primary shortstop for the previous nine years and posted the highest OPS (.808) of his career in 2017, there was never much hope for Profar retaining an everyday gig at the position once Andrus returned from a two-month absence. Perhaps more surprisingly, the Rangers aren't prepared to make room at the keystone for Profar, whose .243/.315/.456 batting line on the campaign amounts to a fair upgrade from incumbent second baseman Rougned Odor's .217/.292/.309 triple-slash. Though Odor has posted sub-.700 OPS marks both this season and in 2017, the Rangers evidently still view the 24-year-old as a key part of their nucleus after inking him to a six-year extension last spring. Unless Odor's production dips further and prompts the Rangers to more seriously entertain benching him, Profar won't have a clear path to playing time at any position, though manager Jeff Banister said Profar's ability to play three infield spots could allow him to pick up as many as five starts per week.
