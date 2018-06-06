Profar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Profar has hit safely in six of his last seven games, notching four extra-base hits and seven runs scored in that span. Over half of the 25-year-old's hits have gone for extra bases and he ranks eighth in the American League with 18 doubles. Even still, the 25-year-old is slashing just .232/.306/.424 on the year.