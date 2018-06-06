Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Solo homer Tuesday
Profar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.
Profar has hit safely in six of his last seven games, notching four extra-base hits and seven runs scored in that span. Over half of the 25-year-old's hits have gone for extra bases and he ranks eighth in the American League with 18 doubles. Even still, the 25-year-old is slashing just .232/.306/.424 on the year.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Two extra-base hits Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks in three Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks in three against White Sox•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Goes yard Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...