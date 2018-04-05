Profar will start at second base and bat seventh.

Rougned Odor, who has played 170 consecutive games, is getting the night off. Profar is hitless in three at-bats with two walks in three games. With a day game coming up after Wednesday's night game, Profar may get another start Thursday, spelling either third baseman Adrian Beltre or shortstop Elvis Andrus.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories