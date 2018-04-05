Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Starting at second base Wednesday
Profar will start at second base and bat seventh.
Rougned Odor, who has played 170 consecutive games, is getting the night off. Profar is hitless in three at-bats with two walks in three games. With a day game coming up after Wednesday's night game, Profar may get another start Thursday, spelling either third baseman Adrian Beltre or shortstop Elvis Andrus.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Injury opens up playing time•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: To play significant role•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Getting opportunity to make roster•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Expected to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Not in store for September callup•
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...