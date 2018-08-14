Profar will start at third base for the injured Adrian Beltre on Tuesday.

Beltre left Monday's game with a hamstring injury, the severity of which is unknown at the moment. He underwent an MRI and we're waiting on results. The Rangers weren't optimistic following Monday's game, so Profar, who is hitless over his last 14 at-bats, could be a multi-day starter at third.

