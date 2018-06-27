Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Starts at first base Tuesday
Profar started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to San Diego.
Profar filled in for the injured Ronald Guzman (concussion), making his first start of the season at first base. He's become the Rangers' utility infielder since Elvis Andrus returned from injury to be the everyday shortstop and has played in seven of the eight games since Andrus' return, seeing time at all four infield positions during that stretch. Profar is hitting just .233 for the season, but his .194 ISO hints at the impact he's made in the middle of the batting order. His 41 RBI ranks third on the roster and .427 slugging ranks fifth.
