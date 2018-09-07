Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Takes seat Friday
Profar isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Profar will take a seat with Adrian Beltre slated to man the hot corner. Profar has gone just 1-for-12 over his last three games, so he'll get a day off to regroup.
