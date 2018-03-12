Profar is set to play a "signficant role" for the Rangers according to manager Jeff Banister, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

It wasn't even a given that Profar would make the team this season after hitting just .172/.294/.207 in 70 plate appearances last season. He did well at Triple-A Round Rock, however, hitting .287/.383/.428 in 87 games, and has impressed the manager so far this spring. He'll likely receive a decent number of plate appearaces in a utility role for the Rangers this season.