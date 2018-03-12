Rangers' Jurickson Profar: To play significant role
Profar is set to play a "signficant role" for the Rangers according to manager Jeff Banister, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
It wasn't even a given that Profar would make the team this season after hitting just .172/.294/.207 in 70 plate appearances last season. He did well at Triple-A Round Rock, however, hitting .287/.383/.428 in 87 games, and has impressed the manager so far this spring. He'll likely receive a decent number of plate appearaces in a utility role for the Rangers this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Getting opportunity to make roster•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Expected to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Not in store for September callup•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Unhappy over lack of trade•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Headed back to Round Rock•
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...