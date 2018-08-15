Profar went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Arizona.

Profar filled in for the injured Adrian Beltre (hamstring) at third base, which could turn into a longer gig. The Rangers are taking a wait-and-see approach with Beltre, whose status will be made clear Thursday, when the club opens a series against the Angels. If Beltre misses significant time, Profar will continue to take his spot on the field. The utility infielder is second on the Rangers with 64 RBI and fourth in slugging at .452.