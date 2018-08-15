Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Two extra-base hits in loss
Profar went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Arizona.
Profar filled in for the injured Adrian Beltre (hamstring) at third base, which could turn into a longer gig. The Rangers are taking a wait-and-see approach with Beltre, whose status will be made clear Thursday, when the club opens a series against the Angels. If Beltre misses significant time, Profar will continue to take his spot on the field. The utility infielder is second on the Rangers with 64 RBI and fourth in slugging at .452.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Starting at third base Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Fills in for injured Beltre•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Hits safely in 11th straight•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Logs RBI in loss to Mariners•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in four•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start