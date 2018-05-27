Profar went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Profar extended a hitting streak to five games and has extra-base hits in all five. Of his seven hits during the streak, he's had four doubles, a triple and a homer. The shortstop, who's tied for seventh in MLB with 16 doubles, doesn't hit much but when he does it's been for power. Profar is batting .244 with a career-best .189 ISO.