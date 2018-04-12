Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Two hits in Wednesday's loss
Profar got the start at second base and hit second in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Angels, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Rougned Odor (hamstring) remains without a timetable for his return to the lineup, so Profar should see regular action at the keystone for now -- especially with Elvis Andrus (elbow) also now injured. Profar's just 4-for-24 to begin the season, but his 7:3 BB:K through 10 games is impressive and the 25-year-old will get every opportunity to prove he can make an impact at the big-league level.
