Profar got the start at second base and hit second in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Angels, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Rougned Odor (hamstring) remains without a timetable for his return to the lineup, so Profar should see regular action at the keystone for now -- especially with Elvis Andrus (elbow) also now injured. Profar's just 4-for-24 to begin the season, but his 7:3 BB:K through 10 games is impressive and the 25-year-old will get every opportunity to prove he can make an impact at the big-league level.