Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Under concussion protocol
Profar is under concussion protocol after leaving Monday's game following a collision at second base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
While it was initially expected that Profar had to leave due to a lower body injury, the Rangers are actually concerned that he may have suffered a concussion. He'll be evaluated again on Tuesday, at which point it should become clear how the team will proceed with the 25-year-old. If Profar has to miss time, Drew Robinson would likely start at shortstop.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Pulled from Monday's game•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Two hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Fills in for Odor•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Starting at second base Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Injury opens up playing time•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: To play significant role•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...