Profar is under concussion protocol after leaving Monday's game following a collision at second base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

While it was initially expected that Profar had to leave due to a lower body injury, the Rangers are actually concerned that he may have suffered a concussion. He'll be evaluated again on Tuesday, at which point it should become clear how the team will proceed with the 25-year-old. If Profar has to miss time, Drew Robinson would likely start at shortstop.