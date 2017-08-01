Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Unhappy over lack of trade
Profar is out of the lineup at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday after expressing frustration at a lack of a trade before the deadline, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Profar is hitting .300/.386/.440 for Triple-A Round Rock and is convinced he belongs in the majors somewhere, whether in Texas or not. He has a point, but it's hard to imagine the Rangers will let Profar go over waivers, so the former top prospect will likely have to wait until the offseason to get his wish.
