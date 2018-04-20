Profar (concussion) will bat second and play shortstop against the Mariners on Friday.

Profar was cleared by the MLB/MLBPA prior to Friday's game after spending the past few days in concussion protocol. He was able to participate in a light workout prior to Wednesday's contest and shouldn't face any sort of limitations moving forward. Expect the 25-year-old to see regular time at short with Elvis Andrus (elbow) on the disabled list.