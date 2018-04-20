Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Will play Friday
Profar (concussion) will bat second and play shortstop against the Mariners on Friday.
Profar was cleared by the MLB/MLBPA prior to Friday's game after spending the past few days in concussion protocol. He was able to participate in a light workout prior to Wednesday's contest and shouldn't face any sort of limitations moving forward. Expect the 25-year-old to see regular time at short with Elvis Andrus (elbow) on the disabled list.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Goes through light workout•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Diagnosed with mild concussion, could avoid DL•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Under concussion protocol•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Pulled from Monday's game•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...