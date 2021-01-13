Anderson (elbow) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with Texas on Wednesday.
Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery July 22 and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season, so the Rangers will spend most of the first year of his contract overseeing his rehab with the hope that he can emerge as a healthy contributor to the bullpen in 2022. Before requiring the elbow procedure this summer, the hard-throwing right-hander made 111 relief appearances with the Angels between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, logging a 4.75 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and an 11.2 K/9.