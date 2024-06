The Rangers activated Foscue (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock.

Foscue is fully recovered from the oblique strain that had kept him on the shelf since early April, but the Rangers will keep him at Round Rock, where he had been on a rehab assignment. The rookie infielder is 4-for-21 with one home run in seven games with Round Rock this season.