Rangers' Justin Foscue: Activated from IL
Foscue (back) was activated from the 7-day IL at Double-A Frisco, the Dallas Morning News reports.
He missed much of spring training with a sore back. In his first year of professional ball in 2021, the 23-year-old Foscue split time across three affiliates and compiled a .961 OPS.
