Foscue (hamstring) will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Foscue will check back into the Rangers' spring lineup for the first time since Feb. 23, after a strained right hamstring had kept him out of action for just under three weeks. The 27-year-old will still need to prove that the hamstring injury doesn't present any problems for him defensively in order to win a utility gig on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, but he could still find himself on the outside looking in for a spot. Foscue has a minor-league option remaining, so the Rangers could send him to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the season in order for him to receive everyday at-bats.