Foscue is back on the IL at Double-A Frisco, according to The Prospect Times.

He hasn't played since May 29. The nature of his injury and his timeline for return are unclear, but it's another bad break for Foscue, who already missed time due to a back issue earlier this season. When healthy, he's put up good numbers for Frisco, batting .288/.400/.519 with three homers and a sharp 19:20 BB:K through 28 games.