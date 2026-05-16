Foscue started at second base and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Astros.

Foscue's single was the lone hit off Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Foscue started for the first time in four games, as Ezequiel Duran covered shortstop for a slumping Corey Seager (0-for-27). Since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, Foscue is 3-for-14 with one home run and two RBI over seven games.