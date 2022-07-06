Foscue went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Foscue, who has strung together three straight games with multiple hits, extended his hitting streak to six games. During that stretch, he's 11-for-27 (.407) with three walks, two doubles, six RBI and four runs scored. He's shown greater knowledge of the zone and an improved contact rate in 2022, his second stint at the Double-A level. A top-five prospect in the organization, Foscue is slashing .283/.374/.455 with 32 RBI and 26 runs scored over 49 games for the RoughRiders.