Rangers' Justin Foscue: Contributes early in win

Foscue started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-0 win over Cleveland.

Foscue got the rout started early with a two-run home run in the first inning. This was just his second start in the last eight games, both when the Rangers faced a left-hander. The semi-regular role he had second base went away when the Rangers added free agent Nicky Lopez. And now, with Corey Seager back from the injured list, Ezequiel Duran will be the primary starter at the keystone.