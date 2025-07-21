Rangers' Justin Foscue: Dispatched to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers optioned Foscue to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Foscue made one start during his brief stint in the majors and will now head back to Round Rock. He is just 3-for-51 at the plate during his time with the big club dating back to the start of last season.
