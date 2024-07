Foscue started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to Baltimore.

Foscue was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, his second stint in the majors this season. The Rangers are in the lower third of the league in OPS (.689) and are willing to give Foscue a look, as they did with Derek Hill, who was designated to make room for Foscue. He hit .271/.431/.469 with four home runs, seven doubles and 18 RBIs in 29 games in the minors.